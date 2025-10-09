TCS workforce shrinks by 19,755 people in 3 months

HR chief's denial of layoff reports

TCS's HR chief said about 6,000 employees were officially "released," but denied reports of bigger layoffs.

At the same time, TCS hired 18,500 new people and says it will honor all job offers.

The voluntary attrition rate dropped to 13.3%, hinting that not everyone left by choice.

Meanwhile, an employee union is accusing TCS of pressuring staff to resign and underreporting job losses.