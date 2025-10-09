TCS workforce shrinks by 19,755 people in 3 months
India's biggest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), saw its workforce shrink by 19,755 people between June and September 2025—way more than the 12,261 jobs it originally planned to cut.
TCS now has 593,314 employees.
HR chief's denial of layoff reports
TCS's HR chief said about 6,000 employees were officially "released," but denied reports of bigger layoffs.
At the same time, TCS hired 18,500 new people and says it will honor all job offers.
The voluntary attrition rate dropped to 13.3%, hinting that not everyone left by choice.
Meanwhile, an employee union is accusing TCS of pressuring staff to resign and underreporting job losses.
One of the world's largest private employers
Even after these cuts, TCS employs more people than the entire population of Iceland or Malta, making it one of the world's largest private employers, according to external estimates.