Tigris raises $25 million to expand its AI-focused cloud storage network
Tigris, a startup built by former Uber engineers, just raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Spark Capital, with Andreessen Horowitz and others joining in.
The money is going toward growing Tigris's global network of data centers, with plans to expand to new locations in London, Frankfurt, and Singapore.
Tigris's tech is all about speed and efficiency
Tigris offers cloud storage that's made for AI—think super-fast access and easy scaling.
Their system automatically puts data close to the GPUs that need it, so training and running AI models is smoother and cheaper (no surprise fees like with AWS or Google Cloud).
It's a fresh take on making cloud storage work better for today's AI needs.
The startup's growth story
Launched in late 2021, Tigris has already grown eightfold each year and now serves over 4,000 customers—mostly AI startups handling massive, time-sensitive datasets.
Their tech helps developers access data across regions seamlessly, making it easier to scale up AI projects around the world.