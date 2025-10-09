Next Article
Ericsson will make all telecom gear in India, including 6G
Ericsson just announced it will manufacture all its telecom equipment—including future 6G tech—right here in India.
The news dropped at the India Mobile Congress on October 9.
Until now, Ericsson has been making equipment in India and with partners like VVDN.
Passive antennas will be made locally
Passive antennas will be made locally with VVDN.
Ericsson is also growing its Bengaluru R&D center to push innovation in 5G and 6G.
The big idea: make India a global telecom hub and cut down on importing parts.
Ericsson's other plans for India
Ericsson plans to kick off 6G trials in India by 2028, with commercial rollout after that.
They're also rolling out 5G-powered Grain ATM Annapurti kiosks in cities like Shillong and Varanasi, helping distribute food using Aadhaar biometrics.