Dassault Systemes expands Pune campus, making it its largest in India
Dassault Systemes, the French software company, just invested over €100 million (about ₹900 crore) to expand its Pune research and development campus.
The upgrade boosts capacity by nearly 50%, letting the site support up to 7,100 employees. Their new "EARTH" building alone will fit 2,400 more people.
With this move, Pune is now Dassault's biggest hub in India and a key spot in their global innovation network.
India will become the factory of the future: CEO
Dassault creates software for industries like automotive and aerospace.
A quarter of its entire workforce is based in India, and the company wants to reach $1 billion in revenue from the country by 2030.
CEO Pascal Daloz called India "the factory of the future," saying, "India will become the factory of the future with its software-defined economy. Intellectual property will become the new currency in the age of AI."
He also praised India's engineering talent, noting its ability to compete globally at low cost while delivering high quality.
Campus focuses on AI and virtual twin tech
The expanded campus follows Indian Green Building Council standards with solar panels, energy-saving lights, and water recycling.
Managing Director Deepak NG described it as a place designed to speed up innovation and connect with startups and universities.
The team is focusing on AI-powered tools and virtual twin tech to help drive sustainable industry worldwide.