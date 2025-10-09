Dassault Systemes expands Pune campus, making it its largest in India

India will become the factory of the future: CEO

Dassault creates software for industries like automotive and aerospace.

A quarter of its entire workforce is based in India, and the company wants to reach $1 billion in revenue from the country by 2030.

CEO Pascal Daloz called India "the factory of the future," saying, "India will become the factory of the future with its software-defined economy. Intellectual property will become the new currency in the age of AI."

He also praised India's engineering talent, noting its ability to compete globally at low cost while delivering high quality.