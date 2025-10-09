Gadkari reiterates $5tn economy goal by 2027, shares roadmap Business Oct 09, 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just doubled down on India's big goal: reaching a $5 trillion economy by 2027 and becoming a developed country by 2047.

Speaking at the 120th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in New Delhi, he made it clear that growth should be about more than just money—it needs to protect the environment and be rooted in strong values.

"Economic growth alone is not enough; it must go hand in hand with environmental protection and a value-based social system," he shared.