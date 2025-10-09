Gadkari reiterates $5tn economy goal by 2027, shares roadmap
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just doubled down on India's big goal: reaching a $5 trillion economy by 2027 and becoming a developed country by 2047.
Speaking at the 120th Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in New Delhi, he made it clear that growth should be about more than just money—it needs to protect the environment and be rooted in strong values.
"Economic growth alone is not enough; it must go hand in hand with environmental protection and a value-based social system," he shared.
Auto industry and biofuels are key growth drivers
India is now the world's third-largest automobile market, with the auto industry crossing ₹22 lakh crore in turnover.
Gadkari also spotlighted how biofuels like ethanol and methanol are taking off, helping farmers—especially in states like UP and Bihar—earn over ₹45,000 crore extra from maize-based ethanol.
On infrastructure, green hydrogen, and becoming energy exporter
Gadkari is pushing for eco-friendly highways, tunnels, and expressways to make growth sustainable, with a target to cut logistics costs to under 9% of GDP by the end of 2025.
He sees transport, power, water, and communication as the key drivers for India's global competitiveness and is optimistic that advances in green hydrogen could soon make India an energy exporter.