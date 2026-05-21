Amazon India to add 100+ premium beauty brands in 2026
Business
Amazon India is adding more than 100 new premium beauty brands in 2026, including big names like Dolce & Gabbana, Urban Decay, La Roche Posay, and Paula's Choice.
This move comes as luxury beauty shopping is booming: India's market could hit $40 billion by 2030, with online shopping making up a big chunk of that growth.
Amazon premium beauty sales up 50%
Amazon's premium beauty segment just saw 50% year-over-year growth, with international brands especially popular.
Over half of these demand now come from smaller cities like Thrissur and Dehradun, not just metros. Plus, trends like K-beauty are taking off.
To keep up with demand, Amazon is speeding up deliveries: almost half of all beauty orders in top cities now arrive the same or next day.