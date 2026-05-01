Amazon now expands across India with 1,000+ new micro-fulfillment centers Business May 01, 2026

Amazon's speedy delivery service, Amazon Now, just got a major upgrade. It's rolling out to 100 cities across India.

With more than 1,000 new micro-fulfillment centers popping up, you can expect faster deliveries whether you're in a big metro or a smaller city.

New places like Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, and Kochi are joining the list alongside familiar hubs like Mumbai and Bengaluru.