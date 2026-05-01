Amazon now expands across India with 1,000+ new micro-fulfillment centers
Business
Amazon's speedy delivery service, Amazon Now, just got a major upgrade. It's rolling out to 100 cities across India.
With more than 1,000 new micro-fulfillment centers popping up, you can expect faster deliveries whether you're in a big metro or a smaller city.
New places like Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, and Kochi are joining the list alongside familiar hubs like Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Check availability in Amazon India app
Curious if Amazon Now is available where you live?
Just open the Amazon India app and enter your PIN code. If that lightning-shaped "Now" icon shows up at the top, you're good to go.
The service brings groceries, personal care stuff, fashion finds, small appliances (even pet supplies) right to your door.