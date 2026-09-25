Amazon opens early deals for Great Indian Festival 2026 sale
Business
Amazon has opened Early Deals for the Great Indian Festival 2026 ahead of the main sale, with deals up to 80% off on smartphones, laptops and tablets, and up to 70% off on fashion and beauty.
The Great Indian Festival 2026 is scheduled to begin on October 8, and if you use an SBI credit or debit card, you get an extra 10% instant discount (pretty handy for big buys).
Amazon Prime perks, devices and AI
Prime members score extra benefits during the sale, plus deals on gadgets like the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and Apple MacBook Neo.
Home appliances from Samsung fridges to LG TVs are also included.
Amazon's also rolling out AI-powered shopping tools, Rufus for personalized picks and Lens AI for finding products by photo, making it easier (and a bit more fun) to shop this festival season.