Amazon partners with OpenAI after Microsoft exclusivity deal ended
Business
Amazon is partnering with OpenAI, letting AWS users tap into OpenAI's powerful AI models right from Amazon's cloud.
This comes just after OpenAI ended its exclusive deal with Microsoft, so it is a pretty big shake-up in the world of cloud and AI.
OpenAI on AWS Bedrock, $100B+ commitment
OpenAI's technology is now available on AWS Bedrock, so businesses can build smarter apps while still getting Amazon's security perks.
The partnership kicked off with a massive $50 billion deal earlier this year, and an even bigger more than $100 billion commitment over eight years.
Even with this new move, OpenAI says it will keep working closely with Microsoft for certain launches.