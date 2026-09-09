Amazon Pay, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch Amazon Business credit card
Amazon Pay and Kotak Mahindra Bank just rolled out a new credit card made for small business owners and solo entrepreneurs who use Amazon Business.
Announced at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on September 9, 2026, this card is all about making business spending smoother, with perks like cash back and interest-free credit.
Card gives Prime members 5% back
Prime members get 5% cash back on eligible Amazon Business buys (3% if you're not Prime), plus 2% back on Amazon Pay bill payments and 1% on other spends.
You also get up to 48 days of interest-free credit, three months no-cost EMI on select purchases, AWS credits for cloud services, and a fully digital signup with a credit decision within minutes, no joining fee, and the ₹499 plus taxes annual fee is waived against eligible annual off-Amazon spending of ₹3 lakh.