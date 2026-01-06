Amazon Pay launches fixed deposits with up to 8% interest

Amazon Pay has launched a new service in India, offering Fixed Deposits (FDs) through its platform. The move is part of the company's expansion into financial services, which already includes UPI payments, credit solutions, bill payments, and travel bookings. The FDs are offered in partnership with two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)—Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finance—and five banks: Slice, Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, South Indian Bank, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

Service details Amazon Pay's new FD service offers competitive interest rates The new FD service from Amazon Pay allows customers to start a fixed deposit with as little as ₹1,000. The company is offering interest rates of up to 8% per annum on these deposits. Senior citizens can avail an additional 0.5% on their deposits while women investors can get up to 0.5% more from Shriram Finance.

Insurance coverage Amazon Pay's FD deposits are insured up to ₹5 lakh All deposits made through Amazon Pay's new FD service are insured up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). This means that in case of a bank failure, customers' money is safe up to this limit. To open an FD account, customers need to go directly through the Amazon Pay app, compare offerings, select their preferred institution and deposit tenure, and complete the account opening process digitally.