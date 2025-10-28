Amazon to lay off 30,000 employees in major cost-cutting move

Amazon is set to lay off as many as 30,000 corporate employees in a major cost-cutting move. The decision comes after the company overhired during the pandemic's peak demand period. The layoffs will affect nearly 10% of Amazon's corporate workforce and mark its largest job cut since late 2022 when around 27,000 positions were eliminated.

Affected sectors Layoffs to impact various Amazon divisions The impending layoffs are likely to affect a range of Amazon divisions, including People Experience and Technology (PXT), operations, devices and services, and Amazon Web Services. Managers of the affected teams have been asked to undergo training on how to communicate with their staff about these changes. The move comes as part of CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to cut down on what he calls excessive bureaucracy at the company.

Automation impact AI's role in job cuts Jassy had previously said that the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools could lead to more job cuts by automating repetitive and routine tasks. According to eMarketer analyst Sky Canaves, this latest move from Amazon suggests that the company has started seeing enough productivity gains from AI in its corporate teams to justify a major reduction in force.