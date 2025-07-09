Next Article
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Unveiling 400+ brand-new launches
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is approaching, bringing over 400 fresh product launches across electronics, fashion, and home essentials.
Prime members get first dibs on the latest smartphones, smartwatches, designer fits, and cool gadgets—all with special deals and limited-time offers.
Prime Day brings thousands of new products across categories
The sale runs July 12-14 and features more than 1,600 new items from over 400 brands.
You can score up to a 10% instant discount with ICICI or SBI Cards, plus Amazon Pay cashback and easy EMI options.
Fast shipping—including same-day delivery—is available on millions of products.
There's also a huge range from small businesses and Amazon's own brands, so there's something for everyone.