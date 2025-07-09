Amazon Prime Day 2025: Unveiling 400+ brand-new launches

Prime Day brings thousands of new products across categories

The sale runs July 12-14 and features more than 1,600 new items from over 400 brands.

You can score up to a 10% instant discount with ICICI or SBI Cards, plus Amazon Pay cashback and easy EMI options.

Fast shipping—including same-day delivery—is available on millions of products.

There's also a huge range from small businesses and Amazon's own brands, so there's something for everyone.