Amazon's new India unit targets counterfeiters, scam networks
What's the story
Amazon has launched a new initiative called the Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) to tackle e-commerce frauds in India. The move comes as part of the company's global strategy to combat scams and counterfeit products. The CCU was first established in 2020 and is now expanding its operations to India, where it has been active since April this year.
Anti-fraud efforts
CCU is actively working with CBI against counterfeit sellers
The primary objective of the CCU is to proactively target scammers and sellers peddling fake products on Amazon India.
Kebharu Smith, the global director of CCU, said that they are already working with CBI against sellers misusing the Amazon India marketplace.
"We also have some lawsuits that we're pursuing against bad actors who have attempted to sell counterfeit products here in India," he added.
Worldwide influence
CCU's global impact on counterfeit products
Globally, the CCU has been instrumental in identifying and disposing of over 15 million counterfeit products in 2025 alone.
Since its inception, it has pursued more than 32,000 bad actors through litigation and criminal referrals across 14 countries.
The launch of CCU operations in India is part of Amazon's broader effort to reduce fraud on its marketplace.
Prevention measures
Building trust before the purchase
The CCU's work starts from the moment a seller applies to join the marketplace.
"For us, trust begins long before a customer clicks Buy Now," Kebharu said.
He added that it starts with seller verification, proactive product safety checks, and AI systems that detect suspicious behavior.
All new sellers are required to complete Amazon's verification process, which uses machine learning to detect document forgery and advanced image/video verification for authenticating government-issued IDs.
Continued vigilance
Ongoing checks and collaborations to ensure safety
Even after a seller has been approved, Amazon conducts periodic checks on their identity to ensure they are what they claim to be.
The company is also working with brands to identify counterfeit products quickly and before they reach a listing page.
In India, Amazon collaborates with state police, regulators, and industry associations to report fraudsters and conduct awareness campaigns like Mission Grahak and ScamSmartIndia.