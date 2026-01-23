Amazon to cut roughly 16,000 roles in early 2026, bringing cumulative job losses to nearly 30,000 (including ~14,000 cut in late 2025)

This wave will impact some of Amazon 's biggest divisions—think Amazon Web Services (AWS), Retail, Prime Video, and HR. The goal? To simplify how things work. With these cuts, Amazon's total job reductions since early 2022 will top 27K.

A peek behind the decision

CEO Andy Jassy says the layoffs aren't about money troubles or AI taking over jobs—instead, it's about trimming extra management layers that piled up during the pandemic boom.

Interestingly, an anonymous feedback project inside Amazon got around 1,500 responses and sparked changes to over 450 processes as part of this shake-up.