Amazon to lay off 84 employees in Seattle, Bellevue Business Dec 16, 2025

Amazon is letting go of 84 people from its Seattle and Bellevue offices as part of a routine business review—not a big company-wide shakeup.

This move is separate from the larger global layoffs announced in October.

Those affected will get at least 90 days' pay, health coverage during the transition, and help finding new jobs.