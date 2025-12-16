Amazon to lay off 84 employees in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon is letting go of 84 people from its Seattle and Bellevue offices as part of a routine business review—not a big company-wide shakeup.
This move is separate from the larger global layoffs announced in October.
Those affected will get at least 90 days' pay, health coverage during the transition, and help finding new jobs.
Who's impacted and what's next?
The cuts hit over 30 office locations and include roles like software development engineers, program managers, recruiters, HR specialists, and UX designers.
Employees started getting notified in early November—well ahead of the required notice period—with actual layoffs set for between February 2 and February 23, 2026.
Anyone who finds another role within Amazon won't be laid off.
The company's focus on AI and cloud tech continues to shape its future plans.