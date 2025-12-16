Oil prices dip as Ukraine peace talks and China's slowdown shake things up Business Dec 16, 2025

Oil prices slid on Tuesday, thanks to some rare good news: progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The US even offered NATO-style security guarantees to Ukraine, raising hopes that tough sanctions might ease up soon—something that could really move oil markets.

Brent crude slipped to $60.32 a barrel, while US crude landed at $56.60.