Bitcoin slips below $86,000—here's what's happening

Crypto markets are still shaky as 2025 wraps up. Even with big players like Strategy Inc. snapping up nearly $1 billion in Bitcoin for the second week straight, overall confidence is low and prices keep dropping.

What's behind the drop?

Most of the pressure comes from holders selling near recent highs, not panic sell-offs.

Trading volumes are thin and risk appetite is fading—not just for Bitcoin but also for coins like Ether and Dogecoin (down about 5%).

Even Coinbase shares took a hit, falling 7% as market liquidity dries up.