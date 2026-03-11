Amazon's 'Shop Direct' now lets you buy products with Rufus
Amazon just expanded its Shop Direct program, so now you can discover and buy products from other retailers via Amazon, though in many cases you'll be directed to the retailer's website to complete the purchase.
Merchants can share live inventory and prices, and if you find something you like, Amazon or its artificial intelligence assistant Rufus can send you straight to the retailer's site to finish your order.
Amazon AI can now handle checkouts on 3rd-party sites
The update brings in feeds from platforms like Feedonomics, Salsify, and CEDCommerce (with more on the way), and an Amazon merchant portal — expected to launch soon — will let merchants plug in products directly.
There's also a "Buy for Me" feature where Amazon's artificial intelligence agent handles checkout for you on third-party sites.
You'll even be able to track these outside orders alongside your usual Amazon purchases, all making it easier to discover brands and keep tabs on what you buy.