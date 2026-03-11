Amazon's 'Shop Direct' now lets you buy products with Rufus

Amazon AI can now handle checkouts on 3rd-party sites

The update brings in feeds from platforms like Feedonomics, Salsify, and CEDCommerce (with more on the way), and an Amazon merchant portal — expected to launch soon — will let merchants plug in products directly.

There's also a "Buy for Me" feature where Amazon's artificial intelligence agent handles checkout for you on third-party sites.

You'll even be able to track these outside orders alongside your usual Amazon purchases, all making it easier to discover brands and keep tabs on what you buy.