The deployment will begin in early 2027

You can soon use Starlink on your American Airlines flight

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:23 pm May 27, 202601:23 pm

What's the story

American Airlines has announced its plan to install SpaceX's Starlink Wi-Fi on over 500 of its narrow-body Airbus aircraft. The deployment will begin in early 2027, with the new A321XLR and A321neo models being the first to get the upgrade. The move comes as part of a broader trend among airlines looking to improve their in-flight connectivity services by partnering with satellite internet providers like Starlink.