American Express India moves Centurion travel-lifestyle services to Aspire Lifestyles Oct11,2026
Business
American Express India is moving its premium Centurion card travel and lifestyle services, like hotel bookings, airport meet-and-greets, and golf perks, to Aspire Lifestyles starting October 11, 2026.
If you're a Centurion holder, you'll still get your dedicated relationship manager and round-the-clock support.
Centurion bookings paused as features end
Heads up: new travel bookings are paused until October 10 while things switch over.
Plus, a few other features are ending soon: Reward Multiplier wraps up September 30, "Check Your Spending Power" stops September 16, and Emergency Card Replacement is discontinued from October 8.
Platinum Travel Credit Card milestone rewards are also being updated from September 10.