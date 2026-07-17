AMFI rules from July 17 ease nominee mutual fund claims
AMFI just rolled out new rules to make it easier for nominees to claim mutual fund units when an investor passes away.
Starting July 17, 2026, these changes tackle frustrating delays caused by mismatched addresses, names, or signatures, something that used to trip up the process.
All asset management companies are now on board with the updated guidelines.
AMCs accept address proof, classify discrepancies
If your address doesn't match old records, asset management companies, or AMCs, can use your latest valid address (with proof) instead of slowing things down.
For name and signature differences, there's now a system that sorts issues as minor or major, so claims aren't rejected right away for small mistakes.
Plus, AMFI is planning training sessions to help everyone get up to speed and make things smoother for investors and their families.