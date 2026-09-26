Matt Mullenweg reshuffles Automattic board weeks after removal attempt
What's the story
Matt Mullenweg, the CEO of Automattic, has reshuffled the company's board just weeks after an unsuccessful attempt to remove him. The new board includes American writer Hugh Howey, author of the Silo book series, and two co-founders of the now-defunct social app IRL. This comes as part of an internal governance struggle at Automattic, which owns popular platforms like WordPress.com, WooCommerce, and Tumblr.
Board turmoil
Previous board attempted to put Mullenweg on paid leave
Earlier this month, the previous board had voted to put Mullenweg on paid leave in a bid to oust him from his position.
However, he regained control just 33 hours and 20 minutes later and either removed or accepted resignations from the directors involved.
The new board was announced by Mullenweg through the company's announcements channel on Slack.
Board composition
New board members and advisors announced
The new Automattic board includes American writer Hugh Howey, author of the Silo book series; Amy Chan, author of Breakup Bootcamp; and co-founders of social app IRL: Henry Khatachryan and Krutal Desai.
A number of new advisors have also joined the company, such as Jaime Waydo (co-founder of Curio Studio), Matt Van Horn (co-founder of June), and Hiten Shah (co-founder at KISSmetrics).
CEO's statement
'Many amazing supporters' brought in during the turmoil, says Mullenweg
In his announcement to staff, Mullenweg said that "for purposes of Delaware law, I am the CEO, President, Treasurer, and Secretary," adding that the attempted firing had also brought in "many amazing supporters."
He described the recent board meeting as "the most interesting" since the Woo acquisition.
After the failed board vote earlier this month, Toni Schneider resigned from his position while Gen. Ann Dunwoody was removed by Mullenweg himself.
Legal changes
Mullenweg replaces legal counsel after return
Mullenweg replaced Automattic's legal counsel after his return, raising questions about the boardroom fight's connection to an ongoing lawsuit with hosting provider WP Engine over trademark disputes.
The original board had voted to put Mullenweg on paid leave, but he took back control of the company.
In an internal message after his ousting and return, Mullenweg acknowledged the chaos it caused and announced Susman Godfrey LLP as his new litigation counsel.