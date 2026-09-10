Amit M Lakhanpal arrested in UAE over ₹113.10cr crypto scam
Amit M Lakhanpal, a key accused behind a ₹113.10-crore crypto scam, has finally been nabbed in the United Arab Emirates thanks to an Interpol red notice.
He and his accomplices are accused of creating an unrecognized cryptocurrency called Money Trade Coin (MTC) and fraudulently inducing people to invest in it between August 2017 and April 2018.
India seeks extradition after ED raids
Lakhanpal escaped India using a passport from Antigua and Barbuda, then hid out in Dubai under a fake identity.
On August 12, 2026, the Enforcement Directorate raided spots in Mumbai and Thane, grabbing ₹1 crore in cash and digital evidence. Police have also booked his accomplices.
Now, Indian officials are working with the UAE to bring Lakhanpal back home under an extradition treaty so he can face charges.