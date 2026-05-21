Amitabh Kant: AI, data centers, semiconductors need digital systems, renewables
Business
India's next big economic leap could come from AI, data centers, and semiconductors, at least that's what G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant believes.
He told CNBC-TV18 that these sectors are set to transform the country, but only if India keeps building strong digital systems and renewable energy to support them.
India 20% data $160B data-center investments
Kant pointed out that India already handles 20% of the world's data and has seen close to $160 billion announced for data center investments (pretty impressive numbers).
He also highlighted how clean energy and efficient power transmission are essential for powering all those servers.
On top of that, he said bringing together innovation in tech with advanced manufacturing will help India stand out as a global tech and manufacturing hub.