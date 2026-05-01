Amsterdam-based Nebius to buy Eigen AI for $643 million
Business
Nebius, an Amsterdam-based AI infrastructure firm, is buying Eigen AI for $643 million. This big move will help Nebius level up its AI game and get a stronger foothold in the US
Eigen AI's tech will soon be part of Nebius's Token Factory platform, making it easier for companies to use open-source AI models.
Eigen AI speeds models, ex-MIT founders
Eigen AI was started by former MIT researchers and is known for making AI models run faster and smarter.
By joining forces, Nebius hopes to grab bigger deals, like their contract with Meta, and stand out in the fast-growing world of cloud-based AI tools.
The two companies have worked together before, so this acquisition should be pretty smooth sailing.