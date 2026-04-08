Amul becomes 1st Indian FMCG company with ₹1L crore turnover

Gujarat-based dairy giant Amul has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company to cross ₹1 lakh crore in turnover. The achievement comes at a time when many consumption-driven companies are struggling with demand. Jayen Mehta, the Managing Director of Amul, attributed this success to decades of steady growth supported by a strong farmer network and continuous product innovation.

Growth strategy Focus on expanding reach Mehta emphasized that Amul has always focused on expanding its reach, from strengthening milk procurement at the village level to building modern processing facilities, and a robust distribution network. He said, "This is indeed a milestone achievement for Amul, a cooperative movement which started eight decades back," he said. Despite global uncertainties like rising packaging costs and geopolitical disruptions, Amul has managed to maintain stable operations.

Operational stability Fuel supply issues and government support Amul has been largely unaffected by fuel supply issues, thanks to government support. Mehta said cost pressures on packaging are likely to ease over time. Despite the challenges, he remains confident about Amul's growth prospects. The firm has been witnessing strong double-digit growth in both fresh milk and consumer product segments, which is expected to continue.

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