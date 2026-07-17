Anand Mahindra at Tech Mahindra meeting says IT services persist
Business
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Tech Mahindra, says IT services aren't going anywhere, even with AI on the rise.
At the company's annual meeting, he reassured everyone that instead of being disrupted by AI, IT teams will help businesses use it more smartly and more effectively.
Tech Mahindra bridges AI to business
Mahindra explained that Tech Mahindra aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI and real-world business needs.
They're tackling challenges like outdated systems and messy data so companies can actually benefit from AI.
The goal? Turn AI into a helpful teammate for better decisions and smoother transformations.