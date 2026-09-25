Anand Rathi recommends long term subscribe on German Green IPO
Business
The research firm Anand Rathi is recommending a Subscribe for Long Term call on the IPO of German Green Steel and Power Ltd.
The company has been around since 2008 and mainly serves Gujarat and western India under the "German TMT" brand.
They focus on selling steel products to distributors, dealers, and big clients.
German green plans stainless steel expansion
German Green Steel makes TMT bars, MS billets, and sponge iron, and they're planning to increase its presence in the production and sale of value-added products like stainless steel round bars.
Thanks to efficient manufacturing, their own power supply, and strong local connections, Anand Rathi sees solid growth ahead.
Their advice? "Subscribe for Long Term" if you're looking for sustained business expansion.