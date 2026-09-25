Anant Raj to self-fund ₹25,000 cr data center expansion
Anant Raj Ltd. mostly known for real estate, is making a major move into the tech world by investing ₹25,000 crore to build up its own data centers, using only its own money.
The company wants to boost capacity from 28 MW now to 357 MW by 2032, keeping control in-house.
As chief business officer Manoj Goyal puts it, they're aiming high and keeping control in-house.
Anant Raj taps ₹899.46 cr reserves
Instead of borrowing or raising new funds, Anant Raj is tapping into its ₹899.46 crore cash and cash equivalents at the end of FY26 and cash generated by its real estate business and rising revenue from data centers.
Their data center business already brought in ₹176.49 crore in FY26 and made up 14% of recent quarterly revenue.
In the near term, once the 63MW target is operational this fiscal, they are targeting about ₹1,200 crore a year; the full planned 357MW by 2032 could generate roughly $1 billion (₹9,598 crore) annually.
Even after a rough patch over the last one year, the stock's up 39% this fiscal (FY27), showing that investors like the company's confident, self-funded approach.