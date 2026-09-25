Anant Raj to self-fund ₹25,000 cr data center expansion

Anant Raj Ltd. mostly known for real estate, is making a major move into the tech world by investing ₹25,000 crore to build up its own data centers, using only its own money.

The company wants to boost capacity from 28 MW now to 357 MW by 2032, keeping control in-house.

As chief business officer Manoj Goyal puts it, they're aiming high and keeping control in-house.