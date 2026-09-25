Anantha Nageswaran warns India faces trade, energy and AI risks
India's Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, just called out some big hurdles for the country's growth: strained trade relations with the US unpredictable energy prices, and not having a solid AI game plan yet.
Still, he pointed out that India's economy is holding strong, with 7.8% growth, even as global tensions and China's manufacturing push make things tricky.
Nageswaran urges manufacturing and foreign investment
Nageswaran says it's time to ramp up manufacturing and attract more foreign investment if India wants to keep up in an AI-driven world.
He noted that our goods trade deficit is about 3.5% to 4% of GDP, so boosting exports and making local industries tougher is key.
He also highlighted the need for better tax policies, stronger investor protection, and more skilled workers.
Plus, with AI changing how we work, he urged creating resilient jobs in areas like manufacturing and tourism to help create employment opportunities in the future.