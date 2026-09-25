Anantha Nageswaran warns India faces trade, energy and AI risks

Nageswaran says it's time to ramp up manufacturing and attract more foreign investment if India wants to keep up in an AI-driven world.

He noted that our goods trade deficit is about 3.5% to 4% of GDP, so boosting exports and making local industries tougher is key.

He also highlighted the need for better tax policies, stronger investor protection, and more skilled workers.

Plus, with AI changing how we work, he urged creating resilient jobs in areas like manufacturing and tourism to help create employment opportunities in the future.