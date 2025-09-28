Next Article
Andhra Pradesh to refund ₹924cr extra power charges to consumers
Business
Big news for Andhra Pradesh electricity users: the state's power regulator (APERC) has ordered a ₹924 crore refund in extra fuel and power charges collected during 2024-25.
This refund will be distributed in 12 equal monthly installments starting November 2025.
It's the first time APERC has ever made such a move since it started back in 1999.
How much extra was collected from consumers?
After reviewing the numbers, APERC found that DISCOMs (the companies that distribute electricity) had claimed much higher costs and losses than what was approved—collecting more from consumers than necessary.
The commission trimmed down their claims by nearly ₹900 crore, and set new per-unit refund rates for each region to help balance things out.