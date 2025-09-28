India's household wealth growing fast, but inequality remains a concern Business Sep 28, 2025

India's household financial assets shot up by 14.5% in 2024—well above the global average of 8.7%.

Most of this boost came from big gains in securities and insurance, with average net financial assets per person hitting $2,818.

That's not just a fivefold increase over the past 20 years, putting India among the world's fastest-growing wealth markets.