UK government backs JLR with £1.5B loan guarantee post-hack
After a major cyberattack hit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) earlier this month—shutting down factories across several countries—the UK government is guaranteeing a £1.5 billion loan to keep things running and protect jobs.
The move is all about helping JLR recover, supporting its suppliers, and making sure thousands of skilled roles in places like the West Midlands aren't lost.
This isn't just about cars—it's about saving jobs and keeping a big UK industry afloat after a tech crisis.
JLR has started getting systems back online and plans to restart production soon, but full recovery will take time.
As Business Secretary Peter Kyle put it, the goal is to "protect skilled jobs" during tough times—a reminder that even huge brands need backup when unexpected challenges hit.