Andhra Pradesh announces 'Quantum Valley' initiative: What is it?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a new quantum computing policy to make the state a global hub for advanced technologies. The initiative, called 'Quantum Valley,' is part of Amaravati's development and will provide grants of up to ₹30 lakh, seed funding of ₹1 crore, and reimbursement for patent filing. The policy also offers operational and market-readiness support for start-ups in the sector.

Support measures Quantum Valley to provide extensive support for start-ups The 'Quantum Valley' initiative will provide a wide range of support for start-ups. This includes go-to-market support of up to ₹5 crore, rental subsidies for up to 20 employees, and subsidized access to quantum and high-performance computing infrastructure. The policy also covers 75% reimbursement on the patent filing costs and financial assistance for participation in major tech events in India and abroad.

Strategic goals Naidu's vision for Andhra Pradesh as a tech hub Naidu, who is known for his visionary leadership in India's IT revolution, is now focusing on quantum computing. He wants to transform Amaravati into a global hub for advanced technologies. The 'Quantum Valley' initiative is part of a three-phase mission to make AP a global leader by 2030. This plan includes building a talent pipeline through education and teacher training, developing testing infrastructure, and incubating industry pilots.