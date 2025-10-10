'Entirely fake news': a16z denies reports of India office
Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has dismissed reports of its planned office in India as "entirely fake news." The denial comes from Anish Acharya, a Bay Area-based general partner at a16z. The Indian media outlet Mint had earlier claimed that the firm was looking to set up an office in Bengaluru and hire a local partner.
Scaling back international ambitions
Acharya took to X, to refute the reports. He wrote, "As much as I adore India and the many impressive founders+investors in the region, this is entirely fake news!" An a16z spokesperson later confirmed Acharya's statement and referred to his post. The denial comes as a16z seems to be scaling back some of its international ambitions.
As much as I adore India and the many impressive founders+investors in the region, this is entirely fake news! pic.twitter.com/VDHMEI9hvc— Anish Acharya (@illscience) October 9, 2025
Closure of London office
Earlier this year, a16z announced its decision to close its London office, which had opened in 2023. The firm cited a change in strategy and more favorable regulatory developments in the US as reasons for the move. Despite these changes, a16z has said it will continue investing internationally through remote teams and local networks. However, India has not been a major focus area for the firm so far.