Anirudha Kulkarni and Pratyush Saini launch ByteAsk, raise $1 million
Just months after selling their last AI venture, LawSutra AI, IIT Delhi alumni Anirudha Kulkarni and Pratyush Saini are back with ByteAsk.
Their new startup is all about building smart AI tools to help C and C++ developers tackle tricky code.
They've already snagged $1 million in pre-seed funding from Y Combinator, Entrepreneur First, and angel investors from global quantitative trading firms.
ByteAsk handles legacy C and C++
ByteAsk isn't just another coding assistant: it's designed to handle the messy reality of legacy code and hardware quirks that C and C++ developers face every day.
The team is focusing on industries like high-frequency trading and automotive systems, using their past experience to build specialized tools.
Watch out for their upcoming C++ model: they're aiming to make coding less painful for developers in both the US and India.