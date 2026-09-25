Anirudha Kulkarni and Pratyush Saini launch ByteAsk, raise $1 million

Just months after selling their last AI venture, LawSutra AI, IIT Delhi alumni Anirudha Kulkarni and Pratyush Saini are back with ByteAsk.

Their new startup is all about building smart AI tools to help C and C++ developers tackle tricky code.

They've already snagged $1 million in pre-seed funding from Y Combinator, Entrepreneur First, and angel investors from global quantitative trading firms.