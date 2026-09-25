Anjali Labtech files ₹1,225cr IPO to expand production, cut debt

Anjali Labtech, known for its lab-grown diamonds, has filed draft papers for an IPO of up to ₹1,225 crore to expand production and reduce debt.

Most of the funds (₹925 crore) will go toward buying and installing MPCVD machines, constructing and developing Anjali Corporate House at Moje Kosmada in Surat, Gujarat, repaying or prepaying borrowings, and general corporate purposes, while the rest (₹300 crore) comes from promoters selling their shares.