Anjali Labtech files ₹1,225cr IPO to expand production, cut debt
Anjali Labtech, known for its lab-grown diamonds, has filed draft papers for an IPO of up to ₹1,225 crore to expand production and reduce debt.
Most of the funds (₹925 crore) will go toward buying and installing MPCVD machines, constructing and developing Anjali Corporate House at Moje Kosmada in Surat, Gujarat, repaying or prepaying borrowings, and general corporate purposes, while the rest (₹300 crore) comes from promoters selling their shares.
Anjali Labtech profits ₹200.92cr, concentration risk
The company's profit was ₹200.92 crore in FY26 (financial year 2025-26), but there are risks.
A big chunk of revenue relies on selling diamond-making machines and just a few customers. Plus, possible US tariffs could impact exports.
If you're into business moves or sustainability trends, this is one to watch!