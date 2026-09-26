Anmol Industries files ₹1,800 cr IPO selling family trust shares

Anmol has been on a growth streak: profits jumped five times in the year ended March 31 to ₹1.91 billion, and revenue climbed 28% to ₹21 billion.

They sell 70 brands of biscuits, cookies, and cakes across India and export to 31 countries.

With India's stock market buzzing lately, Anmol will be competing with big names like Britannia and ITC if all goes well.

The IPO is being managed by Intensive Fiscal Services, ICICI Securities, and IIFL Capital Services.