Annu Projects Limited lists on BSE NSE after ₹175.06cr IPO

Shares were priced at ₹94 to ₹99 each, with 1.77 crore new shares up for grabs.

Most of the funds raised will go toward working capital and buying machinery; a smaller chunk is set aside for general business needs.

Even with strong demand, the gray market hints at a cautious start. The shares are trading at ₹7 below the issue price before listing, so don't expect fireworks on day one.