Anondita Medicare zooms 90% on debut: What's the buzz
Anondita Medicare just hit the stock market in style, opening at ₹275.50 on NSE Emerge—an impressive 90% above its IPO price of ₹145 per share.
Even before the official listing, there was serious buzz: shares were trading at a 61% premium in the gray market.
IPO saw over 300x demand
The August 2025 IPO saw massive demand, getting subscribed over 300 times.
Anondita, known for its 'Cobra' brand condoms, plans to use the funds mainly for new equipment and working capital, with some set aside for acquisitions and other business needs.
The overwhelming response shows investors are backing their growth story big time.