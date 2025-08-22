Anondita Medicare's ₹69cr IPO opens today: Key details Business Aug 22, 2025

Anondita Medicare's IPO is open now and closes on Tuesday.

The company is offering 47.93 lakh equity shares at ₹137-145 each, with a minimum investment of ₹2.74 lakh (for 2,000 shares at the upper band).

Shares are set to list on NSE SME on the tentative listing date of September 1.