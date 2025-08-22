Anondita Medicare's ₹69cr IPO opens today: Key details
Anondita Medicare's IPO is open now and closes on Tuesday.
The company is offering 47.93 lakh equity shares at ₹137-145 each, with a minimum investment of ₹2.74 lakh (for 2,000 shares at the upper band).
Shares are set to list on NSE SME on the tentative listing date of September 1.
Anondita makes male condoms under the 'COBRA' brand
Launched in March 2024 and based in Noida, Anondita Medicare makes male condoms under the "COBRA" brand.
With a yearly capacity of 562 million units, they export to Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, and also work with NGOs on family planning projects.
GMP at a healthy ₹200-205; anchor investors have committed ₹19.58cr
The gray market's buzzing—shares are trading at a 40% premium (₹200-205 expected listing price).
Anchor investors have already put in ₹19.58 crore.
Revenue jumped by 66% to ₹77.13 crore in FY25, while profits soared by over 300%.
Funds raised will go toward boosting capacity and supporting growth plans.