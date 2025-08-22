IPO alert: Shivashrit Foods to raise ₹70cr

Started in 2017, Shivashrit Foods produces potato flakes under brands like "Shivashrit," "Shreeaahar," and "Flaker's," out of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh . The company pulled in ₹105.85 crore revenue and made a profit of ₹12.06 crore in FY2025.

The offer details

Shivashrit exports to over 20 countries—including the US and Brazil—and serves many Indian states too.

Shares are set to list on NSE SME by September 1, 2025.

The IPO is already trading at about a 9% premium in the gray market right now.