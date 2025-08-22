IPO alert: Shivashrit Foods to raise ₹70cr
Shivashrit Foods—a company making potato flakes for ready-to-eat meals and snacks—is opening its IPO from August 22 to August 26, aiming to raise ₹70.03 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹135-₹142 each, with a minimum investment of ₹2.70 lakh (that's one lot of 2,000 shares).
What does Shivashrit do?
Started in 2017, Shivashrit Foods produces potato flakes under brands like "Shivashrit," "Shreeaahar," and "Flaker's," out of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
The company pulled in ₹105.85 crore revenue and made a profit of ₹12.06 crore in FY2025.
The offer details
Shivashrit exports to over 20 countries—including the US and Brazil—and serves many Indian states too.
Shares are set to list on NSE SME by September 1, 2025.
The IPO is already trading at about a 9% premium in the gray market right now.