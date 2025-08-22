Patel Retail IPO subscribed 95.7 times: GMP, key details
Patel Retail's IPO saw huge interest—subscribed 95.7 times overall!
Big investors (QIBs) led the rush at 272x, with non-institutional and retail investors at 108x and 42x respectively.
The offer included a fresh issue of 85.18 lakh shares plus an offer-for-sale of over 10 crore shares.
What does the company do?
Started in 2008, Patel Retail runs "Patel's R Mart" stores across smaller cities and suburbs in Maharashtra, selling everything from groceries to clothes and home goods for families.
After the IPO, the company's value is pegged between ₹792 crore and ₹852 crore.
Allotment, listing and other key details
Allotment gets finalized on Friday (August 22), with shares credited and refunds processed on Monday (August 25).
Listing happens Tuesday on both NSE and BSE.
To check if you got shares, just use your PAN or application number on BSE/NSE/Bigshare Services websites—super simple!