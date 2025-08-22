Patel Retail IPO subscribed 95.7 times: GMP, key details

Started in 2008, Patel Retail runs "Patel's R Mart" stores across smaller cities and suburbs in Maharashtra, selling everything from groceries to clothes and home goods for families. After the IPO , the company's value is pegged between ₹792 crore and ₹852 crore.

Allotment, listing and other key details

Allotment gets finalized on Friday (August 22), with shares credited and refunds processed on Monday (August 25).

Listing happens Tuesday on both NSE and BSE.

To check if you got shares, just use your PAN or application number on BSE/NSE/Bigshare Services websites—super simple!