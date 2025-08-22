Next Article
OpenAI's Chief People Officer Julia Villagra leaves the company
Julia Villagra, who became OpenAI's Chief People Officer earlier this year, is leaving the company this Friday.
She says she's excited to explore using art, music, and storytelling to help people better understand the transition to artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is basically AI that can outperform humans at a range of tasks.
Villagra joined OpenAI in February 2024
Villagra joined as head of HR in February 2024 and quickly moved up to the C-suite.
Her departure highlights just how fierce the competition for AI talent has become—OpenAI's CEO even mentioned Meta offering some employees signing bonuses as high as $100 million.
Now, OpenAI is searching for her replacement at a time when building strong, diverse teams is more important than ever.