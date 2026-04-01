Anthony Armstrong exits as xAI CFO after stabilizing X finances Business Apr 10, 2026

Anthony Armstrong, who took over as CFO of xAI in October, has stepped down.

He played a key role in steadying X's finances after Elon Musk bought the platform, and his exit is part of a larger wave of top executives leaving the company.

Before joining xAI, Armstrong was at Morgan Stanley and helped Musk with the acquisition.