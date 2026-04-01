Anthony Armstrong exits as xAI CFO after stabilizing X finances
Business
Anthony Armstrong, who took over as CFO of xAI in October, has stepped down.
He played a key role in steadying X's finances after Elon Musk bought the platform, and his exit is part of a larger wave of top executives leaving the company.
Before joining xAI, Armstrong was at Morgan Stanley and helped Musk with the acquisition.
SpaceX targets $75B IPO, $1.75T valuation
Armstrong reported to Bret Johnsen, who oversees finances for both xAI and SpaceX.
These leadership changes come as SpaceX is getting ready for a huge IPO, aiming to raise $75 billion and possibly hit a $1.75 trillion valuation.
The plan includes giving regular people a shot at buying shares, with an investor event lined up for June.