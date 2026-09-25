Anthropic asks shareholders to approve founders' 50.1% voting control structure
Business
Anthropic, the well-known artificial intelligence company, is asking shareholders to approve a structure that would give CEO Dario Amodei and the six other co-founders just over half, 50.1%, of the voting power before their big initial public offering, or IPO.
They're taking a page from Palantir's playbook by creating a special class of shares to make sure key decisions stay in founders' hands.
Anthropic plans employee tie-break stock
The founders only keep control if three of them hang onto enough shares, and board member elections will still be decided separately.
Anthropic is also planning a new kind of employee stock for breaking ties on tricky issues.
This all comes after raising $65 billion and hitting a massive $965 billion valuation in May, making this IPO one to watch.