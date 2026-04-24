Anthropic hits $1 trillion valuation on secondary markets, surpassing OpenAI

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has seen its valuation skyrocket to an astonishing $1 trillion on secondary markets. This unprecedented surge comes as investors scramble to get their hands on the company's limited supply of secondary shares. The development is a major milestone in the tech industry and highlights the growing interest in AI companies.

Market comparison Surge in Anthropic's valuation Despite OpenAI being valued at $852 billion, more than double Anthropic's valuation in their most recent funding rounds, traders are witnessing a decline in demand for the former. On Forge Global, a leading private marketplace exchange, Anthropic's valuation is pegged at around $1 trillion. In contrast, OpenAI's valuation on the platform stands at $880 billion.

Share market Insights into secondary market activity As both Anthropic and OpenAI are private companies, most investors have to buy their shares on secondary markets. These platforms facilitate the sale of existing stock by current/former employees or early investors. Ken Sawyer, co-founder and managing partner at Saints Capital, a venture secondary firm, revealed that an Anthropic shareholder recently tried to sell shares at a whopping $1.15 trillion valuation.

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Growth trajectory Rapid revenue growth driving investor interest Just three months ago, Anthropic was valued at $380 billion after a funding round led by GIC and Coatue. Since then, the company has witnessed an unprecedented demand for its shares in Silicon Valley. Investors have been impressed by Anthropic's rapid revenue growth and success with its AI-powered coding assistant, Claude code. "It's been an epic run for Anthropic," said Glen Anderson, CEO of Rainmaker Securities.

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