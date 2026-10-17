Anthropic offers Blackstone over 10% yield for $60B chip-financing deal

Funds managed by Blackstone are set to invest $9 billion in junior debt, backed by Anthropic's five-year chip lease payments. This is half of the planned $18 billion junior financing.

The investment firm has been offered a 10% coupon, with total returns exceeding that level after accounting for issuance discounts and fees.

This is significantly higher than the yields of around 7% typically paid by similarly rated borrowers in public bond markets.