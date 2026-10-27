Anthropic's IPO numbers reveal AI's staggering growth and costs
What's the story
Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) lab behind the Claude chatbot, has filed papers for an initial public offering (IPO) on Wall Street next month. The move comes ahead of its main competitor OpenAI and just months after SpaceX's record-breaking IPO that raised $86 billion. The filing hints at a possible valuation of up to $2 trillion for Anthropic once it goes public.
Market impact
Potentially surpassing SpaceX's valuation
If the projected $2 trillion valuation holds true, it would surpass SpaceX's initial valuation of $1.77 trillion and make Anthropic one of the most valuable public companies in the world.
The company's final valuation and offering price are yet to be determined.
The IPO could raise as much as $100 billion, which would significantly accelerate growth for the five-year-old start-up.
Financial overview
Rapid revenue growth but no profitability
Anthropic's IPO filing reveals rapid revenue growth but no profitability yet.
The company reported $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of this year, which is about 14 times its revenue from the same period last year.
However, it also reported net losses of $80.7 billion during this period, including a one-time charge of $72.4 billion for an accounting adjustment related to financing agreements.
Growth strategy
Cash reserves and customer base
Anthropic has $131.7 billion in cash or cash-equivalents as of June 30, and plans to spend $518 billion on cloud, computing, and infrastructure commitments over the next year.
The company serves around 250 customers who each account for $10 million or more of revenue in the past year.
Its top five customers make up about a quarter of its revenue this year.
Partnership risks
Risks of concentration
Anthropic derives 47% of its sales from customers in 2025 through Amazon and Google. Both companies are investors in Anthropic, provide critical computing infrastructure, and compete in the AI market.
While these partnerships give Anthropic access to computing capacity and customer distribution, they also create concentration risks.
Changes in commercial terms or infrastructure pricing could affect Anthropic's costs and access to customers.